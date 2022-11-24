Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,874,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $115.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.