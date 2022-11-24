Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Director Purchases $60,333.00 in Stock

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) Director Richard Caring bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $60,333.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $60,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Caring also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Richard Caring acquired 22,981 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $91,004.76.

Membership Collective Group Stock Performance

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,547. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

MCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after buying an additional 2,151,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,049,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 510,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 253,617 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.