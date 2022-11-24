Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

MRSN opened at $6.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $652.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.58). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.23% and a negative net margin of 1,749.59%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

