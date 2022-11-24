Metahero (HERO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.85 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

