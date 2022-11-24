Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Metahero has a market cap of $20.87 million and $1.98 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.01824054 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012961 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00033604 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00043834 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.85 or 0.01730671 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

