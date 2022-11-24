Metahero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.09 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $20.83 million and $2.09 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.61 or 0.01807802 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012983 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00033984 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.91 or 0.01707055 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

