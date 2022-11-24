Metal (MTL) Market Capitalization Tops $49.56 Million

Metal (MTL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Metal has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00004489 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $49.56 million and $13.13 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009382 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.20 or 0.08567188 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00482820 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

