MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. MetaMUI has a market cap of $70.95 million and approximately $99,383.21 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

