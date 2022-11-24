Metawar Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Metawar has a market cap of $234.02 million and $2.46 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 50.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00111198 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

