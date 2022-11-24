MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,968 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

