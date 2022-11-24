Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $2,936,798.81 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total value of $2,936,798.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,441.32 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,232.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

