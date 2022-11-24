Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $11.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $11.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.96. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $39.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $42.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $46.41 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,441.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,232.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,237.31.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total value of $2,936,798.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total transaction of $13,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total value of $2,936,798.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock worth $28,684,230 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

