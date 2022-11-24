Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on MYBUF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of Meyer Burger Technology to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 0.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

