MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MGM opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.03.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

