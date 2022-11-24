Microbot Medical (MBOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, November 25th.

Microbot Medical Price Performance

Shares of MBOT stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.