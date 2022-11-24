Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Buys $34,522.74 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 54,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $34,522.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,332,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,459.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. State Street Corp raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

