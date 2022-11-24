MinePlex (PLEX) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000736 BTC on major exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $37.01 million and $5.68 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009386 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.08 or 0.08521963 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00481148 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,098,946 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.