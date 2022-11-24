Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Trading Down 0.6%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Mitie Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

