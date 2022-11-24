MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,275,000 after purchasing an additional 168,727 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,709,000 after buying an additional 956,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,984,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,853,000 after buying an additional 57,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 6.6 %

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Shares of MKSI traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 899,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,962. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $181.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

