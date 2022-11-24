Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.27.
Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of MBLY stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $31.88.
Insider Activity
Mobileye Global Company Profile
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobileye Global (MBLY)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.