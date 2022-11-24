Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.27.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at $997,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

