Model N (NYSE:MODN) versus Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) Head to Head Comparison

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Model N and Applied Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $219.16 million 6.39 -$28.64 million ($0.78) -48.09 Applied Blockchain $8.55 million 24.69 -$23.52 million N/A N/A

Applied Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Model N.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Model N has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Blockchain has a beta of 5.17, indicating that its share price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.5% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Model N shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Applied Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Applied Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -13.06% -7.17% -2.56% Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Model N and Applied Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 0 3 0 3.00 Applied Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

Model N currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.30%. Applied Blockchain has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 234.82%. Given Applied Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Blockchain is more favorable than Model N.

Summary

Applied Blockchain beats Model N on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs; and Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims. In addition, the company offers implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc. designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. Applied Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

