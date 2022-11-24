Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,427,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,760,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,436 shares of company stock valued at $64,832,812. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.81. 2,311,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.64. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

