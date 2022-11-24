Modiv (NYSE:MDV) PT Lowered to $19.00 at B. Riley

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.30.

Modiv stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. Modiv has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Modiv by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Modiv by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Company Profile

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

