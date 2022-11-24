Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 9,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 90,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Modular Medical Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Modular Medical stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of Modular Medical worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

