Moon Capital Management LP Sells 800 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Moon Capital Management LP lessened its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. AutoNation makes up 1.4% of Moon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moon Capital Management LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in AutoNation by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.17. 437,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.73. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $8,370,280.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,124,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,210,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $8,370,280.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,124,726 shares in the company, valued at $787,210,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $1,044,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,115,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,817,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648,487 shares of company stock valued at $69,219,328 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

