Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Cap of $159.32 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $159.32 million and $6.50 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00077790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00060871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,044,411,907 coins and its circulating supply is 456,969,036 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

