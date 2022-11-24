Moonbeam Price Down 3% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $159.66 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00077520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00060606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,044,411,781 coins and its circulating supply is 456,970,600 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

