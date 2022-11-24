Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RRR stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.19.

Red Rock Resorts Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In other news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,469,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,421,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

