Morgan Stanley Cuts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $56.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Domo in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. Domo has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Insider Activity

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,738.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,733 shares of company stock worth $577,444. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Domo by 713.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domo by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Domo by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading

