Morgan Stanley Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $248.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $248.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.97.

Shares of SNOW opened at $146.45 on Monday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $378.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.36 and its 200-day moving average is $155.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

