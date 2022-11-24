Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11,582.43

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £115.82 ($136.96) and traded as low as £113 ($133.62). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £113 ($133.62), with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Mountview Estates Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £460.86 million and a PE ratio of 1,713.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 102.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of £126.71.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 500 ($5.91) per share. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.