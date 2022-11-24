Multichain Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $67.69 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. Multichain has a total market cap of $67.69 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Multichain has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Multichain token can currently be bought for $3.69 or 0.00022227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multichain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.16 or 0.08553297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00482727 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.17 or 0.29617273 BTC.

About Multichain

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multichain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multichain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.