My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.0542

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $875,510.70 and approximately $586,974.05 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.01829425 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013104 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00033565 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00044319 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.71 or 0.01728679 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.