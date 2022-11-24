Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. Nam Tai Property has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 8.2% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,121,000 after buying an additional 546,010 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 61.8% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 640,897 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 35.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.