Nano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $157.24 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00005575 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $122.94 million and $157.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 56.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,550.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00465632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00121702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00818686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00700127 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00240776 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

