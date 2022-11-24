Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Nanosonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Nanosonics Price Performance

Nanosonics stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Nanosonics has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

Nanosonics Company Profile

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories; and research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

