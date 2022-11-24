Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 769 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $14,364.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 25th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 420 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $11,487.00.
UPST traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,937,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,231. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.80 and a beta of 1.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $220.21.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
