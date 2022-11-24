National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stake Lifted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 97.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.49) to GBX 1,150 ($13.60) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid Trading Up 2.0 %

National Grid Increases Dividend

NGG stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

