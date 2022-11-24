Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $1,337,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 281.3% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 147.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $75,356.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $35.91. 169,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $984.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.41. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

