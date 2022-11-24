Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $632,000 Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Information Services Group worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 168,417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 113,632 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Information Services Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Information Services Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of III stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 207,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $252 million, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

