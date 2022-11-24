Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $79.07. 330,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $515,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $515,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,735 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

