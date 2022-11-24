Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $587,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $2,193,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,417,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after buying an additional 480,424 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,619,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,638,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $354,780.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.0 %

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SMCI stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.22. 890,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,832. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.