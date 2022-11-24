Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,498,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,469 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

