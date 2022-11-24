Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 267,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,562. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $117.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

