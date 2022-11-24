Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 169 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDU. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 394,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after acquiring an additional 204,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 57,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.87. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

