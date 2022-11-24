Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 656 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of Clearfield worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clearfield by 8.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 171.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.50. 451,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,823. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

