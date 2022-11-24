Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 89 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,930. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

