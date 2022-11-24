Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $527,000 Position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.
RCM Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $15.06. 58,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other RCM Technologies news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RCM Technologies news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $88,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,258.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,800 shares of company stock worth $489,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
RCM Technologies Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
