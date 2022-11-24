Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $32.07. 168,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,209. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

