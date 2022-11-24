Nblh Price Down 96% This Week (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. Nblh has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $3,076.97 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nblh token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nblh has traded 96% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nblh Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00033977 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,239.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

